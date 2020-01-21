Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Reduced by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $116,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.86. 8,631,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,691. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.