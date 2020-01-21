Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.05. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.