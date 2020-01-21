Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Sib LLC

Sib LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up approximately 9.0% of Sib LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sib LLC owned 0.31% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $47,679,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $38,298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 488,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,676,000 after purchasing an additional 474,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,889. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

