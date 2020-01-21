TFI International (TSE:TFII) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$48.00. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TSE TFII traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$36.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.34.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.79 per share, with a total value of C$563,310.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at C$1,238,451.71.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

