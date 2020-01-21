Thar Token Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $125,343.00 and approximately $699.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Thar Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006091 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000452 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

