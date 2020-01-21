The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $61.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,648. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

