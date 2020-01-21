The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. TheStreet cut The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 8,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.