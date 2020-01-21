The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of The Providence Service worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.67 million, a PE ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.76. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

In other The Providence Service news, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $24,139,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

