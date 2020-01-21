Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Increased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $105,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,772.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.26. 1,331,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $235.90 and a one year high of $341.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

