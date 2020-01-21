THETA (THETA) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Bithumb and Coinbit. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $97.88 million and $4.02 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Upbit, Huobi, OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc, Binance, Bithumb, DDEX, Gate.io and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

