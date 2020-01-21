Thingschain Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $19,563.00 and $9,083.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00073133 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,745.78 or 1.00226016 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038244 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.