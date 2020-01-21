Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

TRI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

