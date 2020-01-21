Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

TSE TRI traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$103.10. The company had a trading volume of 303,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,525. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$66.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Bello sold 83,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.93, for a total transaction of C$7,341,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,518,251.37.

