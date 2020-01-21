ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.51 ($15.71).

Shares of FRA TKA traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €11.77 ($13.68). 2,940,613 shares of the company traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.98.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

