Tierion (TNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $346,599.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Tierion has a market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $346,599.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.03610452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00205264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

