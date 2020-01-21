Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Position Increased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp accounts for about 2.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned 1.28% of Timberland Bancorp worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $149,750.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,525. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

