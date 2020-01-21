Titan Coin Market Cap Hits $693,640.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Titan Coin has a market cap of $693,640.00 and $167.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006084 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000424 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

