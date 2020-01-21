TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,463 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $512,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. 5,090,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

