TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.5% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $104,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,965. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

