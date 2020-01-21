TokenPay Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and Liquid. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $64,404.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052824 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00072651 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,745.78 or 1.00226016 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038245 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,824,618 coins and its circulating supply is 16,628,649 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

