TOKPIE Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $52,435.00 and $27.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,632,585 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

