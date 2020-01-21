TOP Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $134,306.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

