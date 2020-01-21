Total (EPA:FP) Given a €52.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FP. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.94 ($67.37).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €48.00 ($55.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.54. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

