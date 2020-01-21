Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Total by 842.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,475,000 after buying an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after buying an additional 144,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,555,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOT. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

