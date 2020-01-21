Traceability Chain Price Down 1.2% This Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $5,916.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039173 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00329026 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011594 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002264 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012085 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008326 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

