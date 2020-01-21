TransferCoin (TX) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. TransferCoin has a market cap of $50,018.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019550 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,234,667 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.