Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 598,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,733. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.59. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,239,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

