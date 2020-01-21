Tripio Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Tripio has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

