Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tritax Big Box REIT earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.83 ($2.02).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 140.16 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

