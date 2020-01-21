TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0171

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. TRON has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $1.25 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, TRON has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinEgg, IDAX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Neraex, Cryptopia, Liquid, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, OKEx, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, YoBit, BitFlip, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitForex, Upbit, Koinex, Tokenomy, Binance, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Huobi, Coinrail, OEX, CoinBene, Tidex, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, WazirX, Cobinhood, Exmo, DDEX, Gate.io, IDCM, Allcoin, DragonEX, Indodax, Liqui, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Zebpay, LBank, Bithumb, Exrates, Kryptono, Bibox, Ovis, ChaoEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, Rfinex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

