TrueChain Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.88 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, Bithumb and DragonEX. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

