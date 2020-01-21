TrueDeck Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,454.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. TrueDeck has a market cap of $134,843.00 and $18,454.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

