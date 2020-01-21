TrueFeedBack Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $551,409.00 and approximately $61,368.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

