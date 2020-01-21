Truegame (TGAME) Tops One Day Volume of $24,471.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $233,230.00 and approximately $24,471.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.95 or 0.03640714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00209659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

