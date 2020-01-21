TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011717 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay and HitBTC. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $139.69 million and $469.32 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 139,018,787 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Upbit, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Bitso, HitBTC, Koinex, IDEX, Bittrex, Binance, Kuna, Crex24, HBUS, WazirX, Zebpay and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.