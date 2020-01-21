TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) to report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 622.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%.

TNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 427,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,185. The company has a market capitalization of $339.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

