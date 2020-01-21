TTC (TTC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.24 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, TTC has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. TTC has a market cap of $11.24 million and $1.18 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.05484024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033834 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 847,443,188 coins and its circulating supply is 390,418,032 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

