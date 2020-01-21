Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Acquired by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144,000 shares during the period. Turquoise Hill Resources makes up about 3.6% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 0.51% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 316,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 35,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.24. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

