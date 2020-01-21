TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $719,976.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,818,635,687 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

