U Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,663.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, U Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $57,663.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, HADAX and IDEX.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, DDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

