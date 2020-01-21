U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $55,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $23,435,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. 9,478,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

