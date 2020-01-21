UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s 2nd Largest Position

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,254,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 3.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 1.02% of UBS Group worth $470,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 310,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

