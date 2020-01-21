UGAS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $590,605.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $590,605.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.05484024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033834 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

