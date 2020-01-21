Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $272.89 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

