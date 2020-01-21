Ultiledger Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,904,568 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

