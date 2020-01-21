Ultimate Secure Cash Market Cap Reaches $191,821.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $191,821.00 and approximately $248.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

