Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Purchased by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of UN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. 1,633,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,186. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $63.62.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

