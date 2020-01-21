Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113,458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.36. 136,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.01. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $185.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

