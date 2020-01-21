UNITE Group (UTG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UNITE Group (LON: UTG):

1/17/2020 – UNITE Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – UNITE Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating.

1/9/2020 – UNITE Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – UNITE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – UNITE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/10/2019 – UNITE Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – UNITE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/27/2019 – UNITE Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/26/2019 – UNITE Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:UTG remained flat at $GBX 1,274 ($16.76) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,238.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.14. UNITE Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 851 ($11.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

