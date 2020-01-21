United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,144,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,821,000 after buying an additional 400,412 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.39. 2,960,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

